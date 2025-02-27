Sigma Planning Corp Raises Holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 33,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $50.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.26. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $55.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.32 and its 200 day moving average is $47.95.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

