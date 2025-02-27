Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Stake in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Reliance were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Reliance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance by 157.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Reliance during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Reliance by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abound Wealth Management raised its position in Reliance by 35,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance alerts:

Reliance Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Reliance stock opened at $294.23 on Thursday. Reliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $256.98 and a fifty-two week high of $342.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $283.00 and a 200 day moving average of $289.58.

Reliance Increases Dividend

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Reliance had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 6.33%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Reliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RS shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Reliance from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Reliance from $321.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Reliance in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Reliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Reliance

Insider Activity

In other Reliance news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 31,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total transaction of $9,356,990.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,115,919.60. This represents a 25.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance

(Free Report)

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.