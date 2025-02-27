Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VIS. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,441,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,019,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 715.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,643,000 after buying an additional 25,782 shares during the period. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,858,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,052,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $258.15 on Thursday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $228.59 and a 1 year high of $280.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $261.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.04. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

