Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,289 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Veeva Systems by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 548,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,321,000 after purchasing an additional 132,633 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Suncoast Equity Management grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 3,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 37,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.
VEEV opened at $227.64 on Thursday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $170.25 and a one year high of $258.93. The company has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.21, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.46.
A number of research analysts have commented on VEEV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $183.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $261.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.08.
Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.
