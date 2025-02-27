Sigma Planning Corp Sells 1,264 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Samsara were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Samsara by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,460,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Samsara by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Samsara by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Samsara by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 81,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 13,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $729,544.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,571,848 shares in the company, valued at $87,630,526. This represents a 0.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 9,043 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $487,236.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 331,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,839,991.28. This represents a 2.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,292,355 shares of company stock worth $61,771,186 over the last three months. 60.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE IOT opened at $50.11 on Thursday. Samsara Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.14 and a 52 week high of $61.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.62 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.18 and a 200-day moving average of $48.11.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IOT shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Samsara in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Samsara from $49.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Samsara from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

