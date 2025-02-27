Sigma Planning Corp Sells 163 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 850 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Intuit were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Intuit by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 590,085 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $371,984,000 after purchasing an additional 268,060 shares during the last quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $621,000. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 35,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Retireful LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at $740,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth $56,144,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on INTU. Citigroup dropped their target price on Intuit from $760.00 to $726.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $800.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $530.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $795.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $723.76.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $657.64, for a total transaction of $5,063,828.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,304,518.24. This represents a 18.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 3,649 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.68, for a total transaction of $2,359,735.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,286.92. The trade was a 99.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,014 shares of company stock worth $140,855,687 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $625.51 on Thursday. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $553.24 and a 12 month high of $714.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.73, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $607.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $627.53.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

