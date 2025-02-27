Sigma Planning Corp Sells 210 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in NICE were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of NICE in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of NICE by 208.3% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of NICE in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of NICE by 48.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on NICE from $300.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of NICE from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NICE from $279.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NICE in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.64.

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $144.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.70. NICE Ltd. has a 1 year low of $144.62 and a 1 year high of $270.73.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $721.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.47 million. NICE had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 16.18%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

