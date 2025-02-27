Sigma Planning Corp Sells 3,593 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 77.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,593 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on PH. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $795.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $775.00 to $790.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $689.00 to $691.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $765.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $739.06.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

NYSE PH opened at $660.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $85.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $665.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $647.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $492.71 and a 12-month high of $718.44.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 15.87%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 26.99%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

