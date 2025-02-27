Sigma Planning Corp Sells 362 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Management Nebraska bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $488,000. One Day In July LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 89,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,837,000 after purchasing an additional 15,080 shares during the last quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $420,000. Finally, CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $761,000.

NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $84.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.66 and a 200-day moving average of $87.73. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $75.79 and a 52-week high of $96.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

