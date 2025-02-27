Sigma Planning Corp Sells 415 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.25% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 26.1% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 292,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,163,000 after acquiring an additional 60,516 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 2.2% in the third quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 31,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $447,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $284,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Stock Down 0.3 %

BATS:BMAR opened at $47.25 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.74. The company has a market capitalization of $212.63 million, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.64.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (BMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.