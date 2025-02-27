Sigma Planning Corp Sells 607 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19,988.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 107,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,601,000 after buying an additional 106,936 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 28,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 14.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE ZBH opened at $104.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.42. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.69 and a 12 month high of $133.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 21.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 price target (down previously from $118.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.15.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

