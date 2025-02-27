Sigma Planning Corp Sells 775 Shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXI. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,618,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,743,000 after purchasing an additional 151,129 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,631,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 184.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 14,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 9,538 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $927,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 199.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EXI opened at $147.39 on Thursday. iShares Global Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $129.75 and a 1 year high of $152.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.98. The firm has a market cap of $611.67 million, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

