Sigma Planning Corp Sells 8,537 Shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,537 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 36,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 51,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 87.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Price Performance

GCOW opened at $36.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.63 and a 200-day moving average of $35.25.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Profile

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

