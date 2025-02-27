Sigma Planning Corp Takes $545,000 Position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1.5% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATGE stock opened at $101.76 on Thursday. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a one year low of $45.18 and a one year high of $112.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 16.82%. Equities analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director William W. Burke sold 4,000 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $361,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,857.01. The trade was a 25.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Betz sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total transaction of $379,995.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,770.17. The trade was a 17.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,997 shares of company stock worth $1,747,608 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

