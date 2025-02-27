Sigma Planning Corp Trims Holdings in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,019 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Pathward Financial were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CASH. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pathward Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,437,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 6.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,052,287 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $135,471,000 after acquiring an additional 132,067 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,274,851 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $84,218,000 after purchasing an additional 17,004 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pathward Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 699,884 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $46,206,000 after purchasing an additional 18,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Pathward Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,413 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $21,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pathward Financial stock opened at $77.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.73. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.68 and a 12-month high of $86.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The savings and loans company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $173.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.27 million. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 21.91%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Pathward Financial from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Pathward Financial from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

