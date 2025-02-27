Sigma Planning Corp Trims Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.64% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 12.2% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 3rd quarter valued at $440,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June stock opened at $42.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $128.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.22.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (BJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

