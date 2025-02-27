Sigma Planning Corp Trims Stock Position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BUFF. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 45,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 1,990.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 7,266 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs stock opened at $45.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $454.71 million, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.67.

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Company Profile

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

