Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL – Free Report) by 70.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,802 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SVOL. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $10,595,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,620,000. Mount Lucas Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,825,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 243.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 81,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 57,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,037,000.

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Price Performance

Shares of SVOL opened at $20.77 on Thursday. Simplify Volatility Premium ETF has a 1-year low of $19.41 and a 1-year high of $23.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.61.

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Cuts Dividend

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th.

The Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (SVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in volatility alternatives. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to provide income via short exposure to S&P 500 VIX short-term futures, reset daily. The fund also utilizes an option overlay strategy to protect against adverse moves in VIX.

