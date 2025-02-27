SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in SiTime were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime in the third quarter worth approximately $842,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in SiTime by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of SiTime by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 1.0% in the third quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 72,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,414,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at SiTime

In other news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 3,501 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total transaction of $610,049.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,323,545. This trade represents a 3.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.85, for a total value of $217,283.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,266,808.55. The trade was a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,072 shares of company stock worth $5,527,988 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on SiTime from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on SiTime from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on SiTime from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays raised their target price on SiTime from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of SiTime in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SiTime presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.00.

SiTime Stock Performance

NASDAQ SITM opened at $167.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.70. SiTime Co. has a twelve month low of $72.39 and a twelve month high of $268.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -41.47 and a beta of 1.80.

SiTime Company Profile



SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM

