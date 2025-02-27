SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JNK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 134.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,271,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,177,000 after acquiring an additional 8,872,450 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 90,838.6% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,966,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963,931 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 401.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 776,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,967,000 after purchasing an additional 621,906 shares during the period. Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 27.7% during the third quarter. Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 879,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,051,000 after purchasing an additional 190,796 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $17,441,000. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK opened at $97.05 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.54. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $92.47 and a 1-year high of $97.90.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

