SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GLDM. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 99,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 20,124 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 77,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the period.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $57.78 on Thursday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1 year low of $40.23 and a 1 year high of $58.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.68 and a 200-day moving average of $52.86.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

