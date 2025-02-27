SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 177.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,745,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,535,000 after purchasing an additional 36,987 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $765,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 6,117.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares during the period.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ULST opened at $40.60 on Thursday. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $40.24 and a 52-week high of $40.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.55.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

