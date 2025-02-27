SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Holdings Boosted by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,297 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 5.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,059,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,191,774,000 after acquiring an additional 817,501 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 403.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 839,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,620,000 after buying an additional 672,641 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 250.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 593,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,058,000 after buying an additional 424,487 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 433.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 415,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,827,000 after buying an additional 337,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 44.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 897,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,581,000 after buying an additional 275,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SSNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

SS&C Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $88.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 1.38. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.63 and a 1 year high of $89.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.63.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 18.30%. On average, research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SS&C Technologies news, CEO William C. Stone sold 247,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.61, for a total transaction of $18,945,653.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,837,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,439,103,510.86. This trade represents a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Douglas White sold 71,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total value of $6,316,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,412 shares in the company, valued at $570,411.52. This represents a 91.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 451,000 shares of company stock worth $35,459,808. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

