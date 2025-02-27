Steel Dynamics Boosts Dividend and Expands Share Repurchase Program

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STLD) announced on February 24, 2025, that its board of directors has declared a first quarter cash dividend of $0.50 per share, reflecting a 9% increase over the prior year’s quarterly dividend. The dividend will be paid to shareholders of record on March 31, 2025, with payment expected around April 11, 2025.

In addition to the dividend increase, the board authorized an extra $1.5 billion for its share repurchase program. This new authorization is effective immediately and supplements a previous repurchase program, which was initiated on November 3, 2023, with $194 million remaining available for repurchase as of December 31, 2024.

Since 2017, the company has repurchased $6.7 billion of its common stock—about 41 percent of its outstanding shares—and distributed $1.7 billion in cash dividends through December 31, 2024. The company also highlighted its sustained investment in strategic growth, noting capital investments and acquisitions totaling $7.1 billion over the last five years while maintaining a robust after-tax return-on-invested capital.

Mark D. Millett, Co-founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer, stated that these corporate actions underscore the board’s confidence in the company’s cash generation capabilities. Millett emphasized that the combination of increased dividends and share repurchases demonstrates Steel Dynamics’ commitment to rewarding shareholders while supporting organic and transactional growth initiatives.

The share repurchase program continues to offer flexibility, enabling the company to acquire shares in open-market or private transactions based on market conditions, cash flow, and broader economic factors. The program may be modified, suspended, extended, or terminated at any time without prior notice.

This series of initiatives is designed to reflect the company’s strong financial footing and ongoing confidence in its operational performance as it moves forward into 2025.

