Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $625.00 to $590.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Synopsys traded as low as $457.00 and last traded at $462.45, with a volume of 229953 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $470.08.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $570.00 to $540.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $675.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Synopsys from $670.00 to $655.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Synopsys from $644.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $639.58.

In other news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 20,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $10,544,236.38. Following the sale, the executive now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,774.60. This trade represents a 93.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 40.0% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $507.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $516.56. The firm has a market cap of $72.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.12.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

