Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN) Stock Position Increased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) by 458.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Talen Energy were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Talen Energy during the third quarter worth $36,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Talen Energy by 170.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Talen Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talen Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talen Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TLN shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Talen Energy in a report on Friday, February 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Talen Energy from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Talen Energy from $242.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Talen Energy from $245.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.10.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp sold 4,893,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.35, for a total value of $999,988,155.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,475,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,323,188,115.45. This represents a 43.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Talen Energy Trading Up 2.9 %

Talen Energy stock opened at $217.71 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Talen Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $258.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.70.

Talen Energy Profile

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

