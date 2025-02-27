Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Tenaris from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Tenaris by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 35,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 13,374 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Tenaris by 140.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,581,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tenaris in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,129,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenaris in the 3rd quarter valued at $380,000. 10.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TS opened at $37.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.73. Tenaris has a 12-month low of $27.24 and a 12-month high of $40.72.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.76%. Equities research analysts forecast that Tenaris will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.54. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is 31.02%.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

