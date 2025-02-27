Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,700,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,855,000 after buying an additional 3,604,161 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 23.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,044,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,893,000 after acquiring an additional 390,316 shares in the last quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $51,346,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 32.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 442,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,618,000 after purchasing an additional 107,290 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 253,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,054,000 after purchasing an additional 96,106 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on THC. UBS Group upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $197.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $205.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $174.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.88.

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE THC opened at $131.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.36. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52-week low of $88.98 and a 52-week high of $171.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 21.88%. Equities research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

