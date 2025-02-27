TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,094,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398,015 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,939 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 830,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,989,000 after purchasing an additional 57,996 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 60.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 720,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,859,000 after purchasing an additional 270,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $13,328,000. 58.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGTX opened at $29.34 on Thursday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.93 and a 1-year high of $36.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -293.37 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 3.91.

In other TG Therapeutics news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 11,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $343,397.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 670,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,313,443.28. This trade represents a 1.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TGTX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

