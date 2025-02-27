Top Biotech Stocks To Follow Today – February 25th

AbbVie, Danaher, Organovo, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals are the five Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Biotech stocks are shares of companies that focus on researching, developing, and commercializing biological and medical innovations, such as pharmaceuticals, diagnostics, and therapies. These stocks are known for their potential high rewards due to groundbreaking discoveries, but they also come with high risk and volatility, largely driven by regulatory approvals and clinical trial outcomes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

ABBV stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,726,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,761,706. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $153.58 and a 52 week high of $207.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58.

Danaher (DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $210.00. 2,452,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,519,746. Danaher has a twelve month low of $196.80 and a twelve month high of $281.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.44. The company has a market cap of $150.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Organovo (ONVO)

Organovo Holdings, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONVO traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.43. The company had a trading volume of 260,281,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,747,880. The stock has a market cap of $24.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.44. Organovo has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $1.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

NYSE:TMO traded up $0.83 on Tuesday, reaching $536.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 596,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,580. The firm has a market cap of $205.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1-year low of $493.30 and a 1-year high of $627.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $548.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $566.86.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $479.67. The stock had a trading volume of 407,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,857. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $377.85 and a twelve month high of $519.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $436.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $460.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of $123.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.95, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.41.

