Top Defense Stocks To Follow Today – February 25th

Boeing, Citigroup, and Rocket Lab USA are the three Defense stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Defense stocks are shares in companies that specialize in producing military equipment, technology, and related services for national defense. These stocks are often considered relatively stable investments since government spending on defense tends to be consistent regardless of economic fluctuations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Defense stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Shares of BA traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,769,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,663,116. The firm has a market cap of $133.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.52. Boeing has a 52 week low of $137.03 and a 52 week high of $208.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BA

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

NYSE C traded down $1.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.93. 5,274,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,244,511. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.94 and a 200-day moving average of $68.80. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $53.51 and a 12-month high of $84.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on C

Rocket Lab USA (RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

RKLB traded down $2.05 on Tuesday, hitting $20.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,054,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,612,457. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Rocket Lab USA has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $33.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.24 and a beta of 1.99.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RKLB

Featured Stories