Top Industrial Stocks Worth Watching – February 25th

Tesla, Broadcom, Vistra, Vertiv, and Eaton are the five Industrial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Industrial stocks refer to the shares of companies that produce goods and provide services related to manufacturing and heavy industry. These companies often operate in sectors such as machinery, transportation equipment, defense, and construction, making their performance closely tied to economic cycles and infrastructure spending. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Industrial stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $27.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $302.97. 85,575,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,636,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $397.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $314.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $974.49 billion, a PE ratio of 149.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34. Tesla has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $488.54.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $3.73 on Tuesday, reaching $204.20. The stock had a trading volume of 15,368,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,388,957. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $229.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $119.76 and a 1-year high of $251.88. The company has a market capitalization of $957.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02.

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Shares of VST stock traded down $6.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $136.49. 9,080,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,006,039. The company has a market cap of $46.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.18. Vistra has a fifty-two week low of $48.22 and a fifty-two week high of $199.84.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

NYSE VRT traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,261,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,406,756. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Vertiv has a twelve month low of $62.40 and a twelve month high of $155.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.20 and a 200 day moving average of $110.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.74, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.64.

Eaton (ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded down $3.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $286.40. 2,850,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,407,614. Eaton has a 12 month low of $255.65 and a 12 month high of $379.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $113.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.83.

