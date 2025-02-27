TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Stock Position Raised by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TTE. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth about $345,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the third quarter worth about $823,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 48.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 167,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,815,000 after acquiring an additional 54,478 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 22.8% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 13,331 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,445,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,211,000 after acquiring an additional 324,033 shares in the last quarter. 16.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $60.52 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $53.29 and a 1 year high of $74.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.61.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 7.34%. Analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.10 price target (down previously from $70.40) on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Redburn Atlantic raised TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on TotalEnergies from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.42.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

