Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN) Sets New 12-Month High on Earnings Beat

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $16.82 and last traded at $16.64, with a volume of 372915 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.74.

The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 40.73%. The business had revenue of $70.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.13 million.

Trinity Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Trinity Capital in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Trinity Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 11.3% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 804,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,923,000 after purchasing an additional 82,001 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 88,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 21,154 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 14.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,301,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,902,000 after acquiring an additional 162,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 1,257.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 33,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 31,425 shares in the last quarter. 24.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinity Capital Trading Up 5.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $974.31 million, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.41.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

