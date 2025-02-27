Truist Financial Corp Acquires 1,000 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Insmed were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Insmed by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Insmed by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Insmed by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 64,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Insmed by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Insmed by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 288,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,907,000 after acquiring an additional 25,292 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insmed alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Insmed

In related news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 1,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $67,925.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,573,950.36. This represents a 0.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 18,750 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $1,519,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,079,091.58. This represents a 5.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 532,207 shares of company stock valued at $41,400,465 in the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Insmed from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Insmed from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Insmed from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Insmed

Insmed Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Insmed stock opened at $78.10 on Thursday. Insmed Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $21.92 and a fifty-two week high of $84.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 6.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.50 and a 200 day moving average of $73.69.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $104.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.31 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 4,773.73% and a negative net margin of 251.24%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insmed Profile

(Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.