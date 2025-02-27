Truist Financial Corp Acquires 1,083 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in US Foods were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in US Foods by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 348,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,462,000 after purchasing an additional 17,897 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in US Foods by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,045,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,299,000 after purchasing an additional 316,061 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in US Foods by 121.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 28,232 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in US Foods by 3,175.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 169,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,407,000 after purchasing an additional 164,060 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in US Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,141,000. 98.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on USFD shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

In other news, Director David W. Bullock bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.06 per share, for a total transaction of $284,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,770. The trade was a 800.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of USFD stock opened at $70.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.32 and its 200 day moving average is $65.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $49.65 and a 52-week high of $73.19.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 15.03%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

