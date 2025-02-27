Truist Financial Corp Acquires 5,479 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,479 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRU. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 84.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in TransUnion by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in TransUnion by 4,590.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in TransUnion by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at TransUnion

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $93,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,488 shares in the company, valued at $5,568,076.80. This represents a 1.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 3,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.48, for a total value of $313,573.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,469,312.84. The trade was a 11.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,590 shares of company stock worth $654,218 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Stock Performance

TransUnion stock opened at $95.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.71 and a 200-day moving average of $98.46. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $66.07 and a 1 year high of $113.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.63.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.14). TransUnion had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 13th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

TransUnion Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on TRU shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on TransUnion from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on TransUnion from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on TransUnion from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on TransUnion from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on TransUnion from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.64.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

