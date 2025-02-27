Truist Financial Corp Acquires 687 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth about $23,285,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 154.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 160,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,044,000 after purchasing an additional 97,282 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 312,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,675,000 after purchasing an additional 71,911 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 704.3% during the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 68,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,817,000 after purchasing an additional 59,566 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Oshkosh during the third quarter worth about $5,375,000. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $102.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.16. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.08 and a fifty-two week high of $127.98.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.36. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 19.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OSK. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $171.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.23.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

