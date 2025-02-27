Truist Financial Corp Decreases Stock Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,297,000 after acquiring an additional 15,289 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,895,000 after acquiring an additional 29,352 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,788,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 89,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $199.31 on Thursday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $171.84 and a 1-year high of $233.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $214.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.93.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.22 by ($0.23). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 3.24%. On average, research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $252.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.62.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

