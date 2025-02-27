Truist Financial Corp Reduces Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,530 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 324,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,721,000 after acquiring an additional 11,339 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 6.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,361,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,082,000 after buying an additional 192,748 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,273,000. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 336.3% during the fourth quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 9,982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on SJM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. TD Cowen lowered J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $112,322.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,942. The trade was a 5.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $109.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.58. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $98.77 and a fifty-two week high of $127.59. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.27.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 14.35%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.45%.

About J. M. Smucker

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Further Reading

