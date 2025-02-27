Trust Point Inc. Purchases 2,321 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Trust Point Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,413 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.7% of Trust Point Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Accordant Advisory Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 20.5% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 25,581 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total transaction of $4,585,989.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,118,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,532,195.90. This represents a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 524,567 shares in the company, valued at $110,159,070. This represents a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 110,149 shares of company stock worth $24,606,905. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $236.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.65.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $214.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $226.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

