UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,930 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 124.7% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the third quarter worth $83,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in UMB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in UMB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ UMBF opened at $108.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.82. UMB Financial Co. has a one year low of $76.00 and a one year high of $129.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.00.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.24. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of UMB Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price objective (down previously from $130.00) on shares of UMB Financial in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 24,300 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.95, for a total transaction of $3,036,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,552,304 shares in the company, valued at $193,960,384.80. The trade was a 1.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Charles Gallagher sold 527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.13, for a total value of $60,146.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,831.30. This trade represents a 3.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,327 shares of company stock worth $3,476,567 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

