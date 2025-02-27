Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Shares Bought by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EDV. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,658,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 83.4% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 654,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,129,000 after acquiring an additional 297,510 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,135,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,382,000 after acquiring an additional 259,888 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 544.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 215,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,150,000 after acquiring an additional 181,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,155,000.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF stock opened at $72.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.35. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $64.56 and a 12 month high of $83.97.

About Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

