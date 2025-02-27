Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $27,000 Holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 793.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESTC. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Elastic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Elastic alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Elastic

In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 7,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $758,678.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,326 shares in the company, valued at $42,742,647.12. The trade was a 1.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Elastic from $98.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Elastic in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elastic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Elastic

Elastic Price Performance

ESTC opened at $103.55 on Thursday. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $69.00 and a fifty-two week high of $136.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.91 and a 200 day moving average of $95.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.26 and a beta of 1.07.

About Elastic

(Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.