Wealthspan Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wealthspan Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,746 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,243,000. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,130,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,624,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 158,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,564,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,750,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $214.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $226.99 and its 200 day moving average is $205.27.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $207.00 to $203.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.65.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 19,212 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total transaction of $4,178,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,950 shares in the company, valued at $10,864,125. This trade represents a 27.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 524,567 shares in the company, valued at $110,159,070. This represents a 0.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,149 shares of company stock valued at $24,606,905 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

