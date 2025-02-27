Wealthspire Advisors LLC Acquires 5,800 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 106.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 36,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 13,505 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 6,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $10,728,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $116,296,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS opened at $46.34 on Thursday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $44.04 and a twelve month high of $47.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.11.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1598 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

