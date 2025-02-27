Wealthspire Advisors LLC Acquires 7,265 Shares of LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,265 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in LINKBANCORP were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LNKB. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its position in shares of LINKBANCORP by 2,122.0% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,366 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in LINKBANCORP by 129.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 7,910 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in LINKBANCORP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in LINKBANCORP by 133.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 17,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in LINKBANCORP by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 28,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.52% of the company’s stock.

LINKBANCORP Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LNKB opened at $7.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.36 and a 200 day moving average of $6.99. The stock has a market cap of $276.91 million, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.44. LINKBANCORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $7.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

LINKBANCORP Dividend Announcement

LINKBANCORP ( NASDAQ:LNKB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. LINKBANCORP had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 9.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LINKBANCORP, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. LINKBANCORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of LINKBANCORP in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

LINKBANCORP Profile

LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, nonprofit, and business customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand, saving, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

