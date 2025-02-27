Wealthspire Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 8,831 SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 8,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBE. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 678.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P Bank ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:KBE opened at $56.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.15. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $42.77 and a 12-month high of $63.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.12 and its 200 day moving average is $55.96.
SPDR S&P Bank ETF Company Profile
SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.
