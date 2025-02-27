Wealthspire Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UGI. FMR LLC raised its stake in UGI by 42.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,418,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786,878 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of UGI by 2,050.9% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 2,375,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UGI by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,762,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,938 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UGI by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,503,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,630,000 after acquiring an additional 808,113 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of UGI by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,507,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,712,000 after acquiring an additional 774,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.
UGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.
UGI opened at $33.14 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.21. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $33.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.
UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. UGI had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Equities research analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.06%.
UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.
