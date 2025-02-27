Wealthspire Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UGI. FMR LLC raised its stake in UGI by 42.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,418,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786,878 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of UGI by 2,050.9% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 2,375,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UGI by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,762,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,938 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UGI by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,503,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,630,000 after acquiring an additional 808,113 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of UGI by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,507,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,712,000 after acquiring an additional 774,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

UGI Price Performance

UGI opened at $33.14 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.21. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $33.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. UGI had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Equities research analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UGI Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.06%.

About UGI

(Free Report)

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.