Wealthspire Advisors LLC Buys 201 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,209 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DKS. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 150 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 590.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 138 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In related news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 160,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total value of $36,817,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,362,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,917,017,844. This represents a 1.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total value of $1,139,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,746.96. The trade was a 23.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,933 shares of company stock valued at $39,655,456 over the last quarter. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DKS shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target (down previously from $250.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.09.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

NYSE DKS opened at $226.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.57. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.31 and a twelve month high of $254.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $233.02 and a 200 day moving average of $219.60.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Featured Articles

